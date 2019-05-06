Nasarawa Governorship Tribunal begins sitting

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Nasarawa State has warned counsels against what it called frivolous and unwarranted applications for adjournments.

Justice Abba Mohammed, chairman of the tribunal, issues the warning at the inaugural sitting on Monday in Lafia.

Mohammed noted that, given the mandatory time frame governing the proceeding of the tribunal, it would not entertain frivolous and unwarranted applications for adjournments.

He urged all stakeholders, particularly counsels appearing before the tribunal, to be punctual, diligent, brief and concise in the presentation of their cases; in line with the Electoral Act.

He assured stakeholders that the tribunal would abide by the oath of office it took, to do justice to all without fear or favour.

“Our decisions shall be based solely on the facts and evidence presented before us and the provisions of the law that govern these cases,” Mohammed added.

He said that the tribunal would take all pending applications at the pre-hearing session, adding that the tribunal would strive to be sitting daily, except for extreme exigencies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tribunal has four governorship petitions before it.

Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) speaking on behalf of all counsels, assured the tribunal of their cooperation toward the discharge of their responsibilities.