Nasarawa Govt. creates 4 new chiefdom

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Friday granted approval to the request of the state government to create four new chiefdom in the state.

The Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi announced this during plenary in Lafia after the assembly passed the bill to amend the Nasarawa State Local Government Amendment Law 2018.

Balarabe-Abdullahi said that the House gave the bill accelerated passage considering the importance of traditional institution towards the maintenance of peace and for societal development.

According to him, Gov. Umaru Al-Makura had sought the approval of the assembly for the creation of Gudi, Musha, Gitata and Gude chiefdom with third class status.

“Gudi chiefdom to be carved out of Ngah chiefdom in Akwanga Local Government Area (LGA), Musha chiefdom to be carved out of Migili chiefdom in Obi LGA.

“And Gitata and Gude chiefdom to be carved out of Karu and Obi Local Government Areas of the state respectively, all with third class status.

“The governor said that the creation of the additional chiefdom in the state was in line with the power vested on him by the constitution as well as was in line with the State Local Government amendment Law.

Balarabe-Abdullahi explained that the House approved the governor’s request in order to give the affected communities a sense of belonging and to enable them contribute their quota to the development of the state.

The speaker, then, directed the clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the bill for the governor’s assent.

Earlier, Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader, who read the governor’s letter and moved a motion for the amendment to the Local government Law 2018 at plenary, solicited the support of his colleagues to give the amended bill accelerated passage in order to grant the executive request.

He said with the creation of the additional chiefdom would foster peace and development within the various communities in the state.

Alhaji Mohammed Okpede, (PDP-Doma North), the Minority Leader of the House seconded the motion for the speedy passage of the bill.

The House unanimously passed the bill thereby approving the governor’s request.