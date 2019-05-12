NEMA to support 12,000 displaced farmers in Borno

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says it targets 12,000 displaced farmers under its Emergency Agriculture Intervention programme for this cropping season in Borno.

Mr Basharu Ibrahim, the Supervising Officer of Emergency Agricultural Intervention Programme in the agency, made disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri.

Ibrahim disclosed that the agency had so far registered 12,000 farmers affected by the Boko Haram insurgency, to enable them to participate in its agriculture support programme.

He explained that the programme, being implemented by the Federal Government through the National Food Security Council, was designed to enhance farmers’ access to fertilisers and inputs.

Ibrahim said the programme also focused on mobilisation of displaced farmers to participate in crop and poultry productions.

According to the NEMA official, the agency will distribute seeds, chicks and chemicals to farmers for the 2019 cropping season.

He listed some of the benefitting local government areas to include Maiduguri, Jere, Bama, Konduga, Gwoza, Biu, Chibok, Askira Uba, Monguno, Magumari, Nganzai and Mobbar.