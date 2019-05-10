New emirates: Court stops Ganduje from taking further action

A Kano High Court sitting at Ungogo on Friday granted an order restraining Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje from taking any action to legitimize the four new emirates he created.

The four new emirates are Rano, Bichi, Gaya and Karaye.

The order followed a suit filed by one Rabi’u Sule-Gwarzo challenging the decision of the governor to create the four additional emirates in the state.

The presiding Judge, Justice Nasiru Saminu, gave an interim injunction directing all parties involved in the suit to maintain status quo pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Justice Saminu, also gave an order directing the state governor and Government Printer to stop the publication and release of the law that created the four new emirates.

The Plaintiff in the suit is Rabiu Sule-Gwarzo while Kano State House of Assembly Speaker is the first defendant.

Similarly, the Kano state House of Assembly is second defendant, Clerk Kano state House of Assembly is the third defendant and Governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje is the fourth defendant.

The state Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice of the State is the fifth defendant while the Kano state government printer is the sixth defendant.

The presiding Judge had fixed Wednesday, May 15, for hearing of the motion on notice.

The state government had earlier planned to present appointment letters to the new emirs on Saturday, May 11, at Kofar Mata Indoor Sports Hall.