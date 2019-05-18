NGO offers free medical screening in Makoko

No fewer than 400 residents and less privileged in Makoko Community of Lagos on Saturday benefited from a free medical outreach, organised by a Non Governmental Organisation(NGO), known as the “Docotal Health Foundation”.

News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that the theme of the outreach is, “Helping the World through Medical Health Programme”, and organised in association with the Federal Ministry of Health.

According to Dr Okechukwu Okemezie, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the foundation, the aim of the organisation was to give free health care to communities nationwide.

“We specialise in free health care to communities and less privileged who cannot afford medical health care.

“We check their blood pressure, sugar test and also give free drugs for both the elderly and children.

“With time, we plan to do this more often and if possible, set a world class as an NGO. This is just a part of what we have to offer,” he said.

Prince Idowu Olaiya, the Otun Baale of the community and also the Ashipa of Lagos Mainland, who also spoke to NAN, said that he was happy for the kind gesture of the foundation and prayed for it to expand in its enterprise.

“I am so happy for what the foundation is doing in my community. As a matter of fact, you can see that everyone in the community is happy and being taken care of medically.

“I also want to use this opportunity to call on other NGOs to also learn from this and we appeal to them to come to our aid medically,” he said.

One of the recipients, Kadijat Olalekan, a 65-year-old woman, who spoke to NAN, said she was filled with joy because of the medical outreach which will go a long way for her and her children.

Also, Mr Ganiyu Zubair (52), lauded the foundation for the gesture while also enjoining other corporate organisations to emulate it.

NAN also reports that the medical outreach featured free blood pressure check, blood sugar testing, drug dispensing, basic eye check, glasses prescription and medical counseling.