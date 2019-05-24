Nigeria has highest carriers of sickle cell disorders in the world – Don

Nigeria has the highest concentration of victims of sickle cell disease in the world, with 47.5 million carriers.

A Professor of Peadeatrics and Child Health, Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, Dominic Osaghae, disclosed this Thursday, while delivering the 15th inaugural lecture of the University, titled; “The Roadblocks on the highway to survival of children: the interventions of a Paediatrician.”

Osaghae who called on the federal government to set up control programmes across the country to manage the 47.5 million persons suffering from the Sickle Cell Disorders in Nigeria, said that is being done in other climes

“There are four million sufferers and 47.5 million carriers of sickle cell disorders in Nigeria. Therefore, the country has the highest concentration of victims of sickle cell disease in the world.

“Hence, considering the presence of a high carrier rate of the gene (25%) in Nigeria, there is need for the establishment of control programmes as it has been done in other countries with far less burden of the disease,” he said.

Osaghae called on the federal government to emulate Edo state which has a sickle cell centre, which he said has helped in managing those with the disorder.

Speaking on the topic of the day, he said the intervention of a paediatrician illustrates the health challenges encountered by children during their growing years from birth to adolescence.

He said it also envisaged that children are on a marathon journey that would last 18 years on the “highway to survival,” because of the numerous roadblocks that constitute impediments to theor survival.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor, Igbinedion University, Okada, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, described the event as a town and gown meeting where ideas and knowledge could be shared.

He said the institution has blazed the trail since its establishment and has become a role model to other institutions in the country.

The VC urged guests to take the lecture seriously as it is very apt considering the survival of our children and their well being.