Nigerian Foreign Service Academy Team Visits Anambra

…Explores Opportunities For Foreign Investments

Members of the Nigerian Foreign Service Academy of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs are currently in Anambra State to explore economic potential as well as opportunities for foreign investments.

The tour began with a visit to the office of the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu where the team led by Mr Chimezie Ogu extolled the State Government for its people oriented programmes and policies.

Mr Ogu who Commended the State government for the level of development recorded in every sector noted that Anambra State is better placed and conducive for foreign investments.

He assured that the diplomats will explore the economic potential of the state and will market the state to potential investors when they get to their respective foreign countries of their posting.

Responding the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, while assuring the group of a level playing ground for investors pointed out key areas they would be expected to look into including Education, Agriculture, Security, Trade and Commerce as well as industrialization.

In their separate remarks, the Commissioner for Basic Education, Professor Kate Omenugha and her Information and public enlightenment counterpart Mr C-Don Adinuba, who pointed out that the Federal Government foreign policies do not in recent times seem to promote economic growth and development, advised that the economy of the country should be in the fore front of every policy they make.

Others who spoke during the visit including the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Safety and Emergencies, Mr Chikodi Anarah and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security Mr Ostar Christopher expressed optimism that the visit will be of positive impact on the State’s economy and Nigeria at large.

The Foreign Service Academy is an arm of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs whose officers work with diplomats, business Executives and international organizations on daily basis, promoting national security through economic stability.