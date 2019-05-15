NiMet promotes 400 senior staff

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has approved the promotion of 400 staff members to various positions to enhance service delivery.

The Director General, NiMet, Prof. Sani Mashi made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mashi said that the most recent of the promotion exercise, which took place in April, affected 35 staff to different substantive managerial posts in the agency.

According to him, the officers promoted comprised of Assistant General Managers, Deputy General Managers and General Managers.

Mashi explained that the exercise was in line with his commitment to staff welfare, training and capacity building programmes, which he said had been decentralised for effective and timely implementation.

He added that, it was part of the process of alignment of the agency’s strategic programme to transform itself into a world class and a leading meteorological services provider in Africa.

“NiMet, under the current management, has places premium on staff welfare for improved service delivery.

“In contrast to what obtained previously, the agency recorded 100 per cent payment of ex-gratia in 2018 and has commenced the payment of staff relativity allowance, which remained unpaid since 2011.

“Similarly, there have been a remarkable improvement in the payment of staff claims, much to the delight of staff,” he said.

Mashi also assured staff that NiMet was not resting on its oars in boosting their morale and well-being, saying that the management believes that a healthy workforce is a productive one.

He added that following the resuscitation of the issue of the agency’s met city land, the management has initiated a staff housing project that will ensure housing for all interested staff at an affordable cost.

“These achievements are well documented and attested to even by the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPTRE).

“The two bodies, in a communique jointly authored, expressed their satisfaction with developments in the agency, especially as it pertains to staff welfare,” he said.

Mashi also expressed the hope that these interventions and incentives would go a long way to motivate staff to offer best services.