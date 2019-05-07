NNPC Assures Host Communities Its Gas Marketing Subsidiary, NGMC, Remains in Warri

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has assured host communities to its Gas marketing Subsidiary, Nigerian Gas Marketing Company Limited (NGMC) that the report trending in the social media purporting planned relocation of the company’s office from Warri to Abuja is fake news.

NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, assured members of the host communities who are said to lay siege on the company premises to return to their normal daily activities, saying NGC office remains in Warri.

The NNPC spokesperson affirmed that the purported plans to spend N120million as yearly rent and another N294million to relocate NGMC to Abuja is false and should be discountenanced by the host communities as well as the general public.

Mr. Ndu Ughamadu said the clarification became necessary in view of reports of the barricade of NGMC Office in Warri by some members of the company’s host communities, stressing that they should not allow the malicious fake news to incite them against the company which has been carrying out its operations peacefully within the communities for years.

He affirmed that NGMC remained committed to staying and executing it business activities in the Niger Delta, saying the company was poised to sustaining the existing relations between it and its esteemed stakeholders and members of the public in the community.