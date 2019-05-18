No NNPC Staff Arrested for Suspected ATM Fraud, Says Corporation’s Spokesman

No NNPC Staff Arrested for Suspected ATM Fraud, Says Corporation’s Spokesman

Saturday, May 18, 2019 3:07 pm


NNPC

 

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has clarified that none of its staff was involved or arrested in the suspected fraudulent ATM transaction involving some alleged swindlers and workers in a filling station located at Kubwa, on the outskirts of Abuja.

The NNPC in a release by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, explained that the station in question was engaged to NNPC Retail, its downstream subsidiary, on cash-and- carry basis which meant that the company paid for products before supply was made to the station.

The Corporation noted that by the nature of its contractual terms with the company, the firm operated the station with its Staff independently stating that the workers of the station arrested in the said transaction were not staff of the Corporation.

On the reported fraudulent transfer of the sum of N950, 000 by the suspects to NNPC Account, the Corporation said it was impossible to effect such transfer since all sales proceeds from the station were remitted to the company’s account noting that the said account involved in the case was not an NNPC account as erroneously stated in some media reports.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    5 mins ago

    FIRS to impose VAT on online transactions, says Fowler
    18 mins ago

    The church is critical to growth of Nigeria- Obasanjo
    20 mins ago

    Police probe alleged suicide of 21-year-old UNN student
    30 mins ago

    Police rescue kidnapped victim, arrest robbery suspect in Anambra
    1 hour ago

    Navy recruits 1,176 to fight sea pirates, oil bunkers
    2 hours ago

    FG inaugurates remodelled Ibadan airport terninal
    2 hours ago

    NGO offers free medical screening in Makoko
    2 hours ago

    Ramadan: Cleric advises leaders on citizens’ well being