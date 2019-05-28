No one can truncate Obaseki’s​ reelection – Group

Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The group under the aegis of Concerned

Edo Youths, has vowed that no one can truncate the reelection bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

They made the vow on Tuesday during a protest match through streets of Benin city, in solidarity with the Governor.

The protesters who numbered several hundreds, were armed with banners and placards with various inscriptions.

They denounced members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the state, who they said we’re working to scuttle the reelection bid if Governor Obaseki, come 2020.

Coordinator of the group, Kelly Okungbowa, said their solidarity match for the Governor was prompted by a ganged up against his second term bid by some persons he cslled “enemies of the Edo people.”

He said, “As you all are aware, few weeks ago, some enemies of Edo people ganged up together in their numbers and said some threatening words against the Governor.

“But i want you to know that the reelection for Governor Obaseki in 2020 is non-negotiable.

“We want to let them know that the things that are happening in Zamfara, Lagos, Ogun, Imo and other states will not happen in Edo State,” he added.

According to him, Obaseki’s prudence use of resources and accountability does not go down well with some persons, hence they are against his second term bid.

He added that these people he called dubious politicians, want money to be shared among themselves, which according to him the governor does not condone​.

“Before now, many of them were using tax payers’ money to enrich themselves and building mansions, hotels and factories, but none of them, their workers or followers benefitted from them. They want it to continue in this Obaseki regime and the man said no.

They alleged that revenue generated through driver’s union in the past used to be N1million.

“I am glad to announce to you that today Edo State government is getting over N200 million IGR monthly. So, they want us to back to go back to where we are coming from. We say bye, bye to Eygpt,” he said.