North-Cebtral APC Youth Caucus wants NASS leadership positions equitably distributed

The North-Central Youth Caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the party`s national leadership to ensure equity in sharing of National Assembly leadership positions within the country`s six geo-political zones.

Mr Terver Aginde, leader of the caucus made call in a statement on Monday in Abuja, adding however, that the position of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) should be zoned to the North-Central.

“APC is a national party and it should be given a national outlook by building a united Nigeria that will accommodate all the six geo-political zones, not minding religion or tribe,“ he said.

He said the caucus deliberated on several issues affecting the zone and the party at the national level at its emergency meeting in Lafia, Nasarawa state.

Aginde added that the caucus at the meeting, came to the conclusion that a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the APC was overdue.

He, therefore, called on the Adams Oshiomhole-led APC National Working Committee (NWC) to urgently call for a NEC meeting.

This, he said, is critical to heal wounds and build a stronger and united APC rather than destroy it.

“We don’t see any reason for suspending people from the party, instead a NEC meeting should be called to review all that went wrong,” he said.

This, the caucus leader said, would bring the party to the right standing before its members and Nigerians generally.

Aginde pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that anybody appointed as Minister of Youths and Sport, got 2/3 endorsement from the party’s youth wing as a way of getting them involved in the party`s administration.