North-Cebtral APC Youth Caucus wants NASS leadership positions equitably distributed

North-Cebtral APC Youth Caucus wants NASS leadership positions equitably distributed

Monday, May 20, 2019 6:12 pm


NASS-building

The North-Central Youth Caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the party`s national leadership to ensure equity in sharing of National Assembly leadership positions within the country`s six geo-political zones.

Mr Terver Aginde, leader of the caucus made call in a statement on Monday in Abuja, adding however, that the position of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) should be zoned to the North-Central.

“APC is a national party and it should be given a national outlook by building a united Nigeria that will accommodate all the six geo-political zones, not minding religion or tribe,“ he said.

He said the caucus deliberated on several issues affecting the zone and the party at the national level at its emergency meeting in Lafia, Nasarawa state.

Aginde added that the caucus at the meeting, came to the conclusion that a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the APC was overdue.

He, therefore, called on the Adams Oshiomhole-led APC National Working Committee (NWC) to urgently call for a NEC meeting.

This, he said, is critical to heal wounds and build a stronger and united APC rather than destroy it.

“We don’t see any reason for suspending people from the party, instead a NEC meeting should be called to review all that went wrong,” he said.

This, the caucus leader said, would bring the party to the right standing before its members and Nigerians generally.

Aginde pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that anybody appointed as Minister of Youths and Sport, got 2/3 endorsement from the party’s youth wing as a way of getting them involved in the party`s administration.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    30 mins ago

    NPFL: Insurance FC beat Sunshine Stars, keep hope alive 
    33 mins ago

    The Furore over Cannabis and Envisaged Economic Opportunities
    2 hours ago

    Police inaugurate “Operation Puff Adder” in Nasarawa state
    3 hours ago

    Police arrest 70 suspected kidnappers, recover weapons in Katsina – CP
    3 hours ago

    Presidential Panel to charge Unity Bank for alleged economic sabotage
    3 hours ago

    Kogi: APC Aspirants’ Forum rejects Yahaya Bello for 2nd term
    3 hours ago

    Immoral act: Hisbah arrests 21 suspects, confiscates 111 bottles of beer in Jigawa
    3 hours ago

    Speakership: Buba steps down for Gbajabiamila