NPFL: Insurance FC beat Sunshine Stars, keep hope alive 

Monday, May 20, 2019 8:57 pm


 

 

 

Bendel Insurance FC

 

Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Bendel Insurance FC of Benin on Monday rekindled their hope of remaining in the premier league, following their victory over visiting Sunshine Stars FC of Akure.

The only goal of the match scored by Junior Osaghae was all the Benin Arsenal needed to garner maximum points in their last home match of NPFL week 21 encounter.

The Insurance forward found the back of the visitors’ net in the 4th minute during a goal-mouth scramble in the very drab encounter.

Sunshine Stars’ No. 34 shirted Olalekan Gabriel was shown the red by the centre referee in the 87th minute for pulling an Insurance player down close to the 18 yard box.

With this victory, Insurance now have 28 points from 21 matches, but still need at least draw to secure of a permanent place in the elite league.

Coach of the visiting team, Kabiru Suleiman Dogo, said the two teams​ put up a hard fight in the encounter.

“Congratulations to Bendel Insurance for the victory. The two teams both fought hard, but the home team won. I congratulate tham for the victory. They win today, I too will win my home game.

Dogo who described the home team as young and promising, urged the Insurance supporters to give them time to mature.

