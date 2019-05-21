NPFL: Kano Pillars beat Delta Force

Tuesday, May 21, 2019 7:00 am


File:Kano Pillars’ players

 Kano Pillars Football Club on Monday defeated visiting Delta Force FC of Asaba 3-0 in a 2018/2019 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match.

Team captain Rabiu Ali opened scores from the penalty kick spot in the 19th minute of the Match Day 21 fixture which was played at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

The two teams put up more spirited efforts in the second half, but Pillars’  Auwalu Malam and Yusuf Maigoro scored in the 47th and 57th minutes respectively to extend the hosts’ lead.

Although the goals demoralised the visitors, efforts by Delta Force to equalise proved abortive.

‎Speaking after the match, coach Ibrahim Musa of Pillars said the team was now on course to gain a ticket to play on the continent next season.

He also commended his players ‎for their efforts and fighting spirit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Auwalu Malam was voted Man of the Match.

