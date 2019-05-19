NSCDC arrest 2 over vehicle papers forgery in Borno

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Borno Command, on Sunday said it arrested two men suspected to be involved in producing fake vehicle documents.

The State Commandant, Mr Abdullahi Ibrahim, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri.

Ibrahim said that the arrests were made on May 7, following complaints from a resident, Mr Muhammad Usman, over suspicious activities of the suspects.

He said the suspects kaka Ali-Usman and Ibrahim Jiddo, from Customs Area, Maiduguri, connived to fabricate fake vehicle papers in a desperate attempt to sell a Honda Civic car at Jiddo Motors.

The commandant also said that some forged documents such as road worthy certificates, insurance stickers, local registration number plates, among others, were seized from the suspects.

Ibrahim expressed worry at the spate of crime in the society, saying; “ imagine how far people can go to aid criminal activities such as car theft, terrorism, kidnapping and robbery”.

“This means that any stolen car brought before them can easily be disposed of using fake documents. We will charge them to an appropriate court.’’

The Commandant also cautioned car dealers in the state to avoid patronising criminals whose activities could jeopardise their legitimate businesses.