NSCDC deploys 130 personnel against kidnappers in Niger

The Niger command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has deployed 120 members of its Tactical Squad to tackle kidnapping and armed banditry, according to Mr Phllip Ayuba, the commandant.

Ayuba told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday in Minna that the action was necessitated by the rising wave of kidnapping and armed banditry in Rafi, Munya, Gurara, Shiroro, Mariga, Paikoro and Kontagora Local Governments.

“The NSCDC will liaise with other security agencies to flush out the criminals behind the menaces,” he said.

The commandant said that the NSCDC was already identifying black spots as part of proactive measures to apprehend criminal elements, and appealed to traditional rulers to plead with their subjects to provide useful information to security agencies.

“We have also sent a similar request to leaders of the two major religions; we want everyone to offer intelligence information that will assist us to track down dubious characters,” he said.