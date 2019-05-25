NUJ asks Gov. Wike, FG to end kidnappings, killings in Rivers

NUJ asks Gov. Wike, FG to end kidnappings, killings in Rivers

Saturday, May 25, 2019 3:37 pm


Mr Stanley Job Stanley,Chairman of NUJ,Rivers State

Mr Stanley Job Stanley,Chairman of NUJ,Rivers State

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Rivers Council, has joined the long list of individuals and groups condemning the frightening acts of kidnappings and killings in various parts of Rivers State, while and urging the State government and security agencies to wake up to their responsibilities.

The NUJ, in a statement issued after its State Working Committee (SWC) meeting on Wednesday, urged the state government and security agencies to be more proactive in putting a stop to the series of killings in the State especially in Ogoni communities.

The Union also charged the security agencies in the State to concentrate their energies on tackling the security challenge that is threatening transportation sector along the East West Road.

The statement signed by the Secretary of the Council, Ike Wigodo, regretted that the state government and security agencies have not been proactive enough to secure the lives and property of the people of the state, saying “the first responsibility of any government is to secure the lives and property of the citizenry.”

According to the Union, ” the time of playing politics has gone; the State government, with the support of the security agencies, should tackle the issue of insecurity in the State headlong and with all seriousness it requires, and bring to book those involved in the criminal acts.

“We commend the Rivers State Governor, Chief Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, for actions taken so far, but note that the dethronement of a traditional ruler is not enough.

“We insist that those involved in the recent killings in Ogoni community should be arrested, prosecuted and made to face the music”.

The statement reminded the state government that the high rate of insecurity in the State was inimical to the economy of the State as it is capable of scaring away investors from the State.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    15 mins ago

    APPEALS project inaugurates grievance redress committee in Kano
    28 mins ago

    Buhari will not Islamize Nigeria- Arewa Pastors
    2 hours ago

    Tor Tiv proffers solution to farmers/herdsmen clash
    2 hours ago

    Only 57% of 1.5m basic education teachers are qualified – UBEC
    2 hours ago

    Lawmaker says almajiri challenge greatest danger after Boko Haram
    2 hours ago

    Kaduna guber poll: Tribunal to rule on Ashiru, PDP’s ballot recount motion
    2 hours ago

    Gov. Dankwambo inaugurates state polytechnic in Bajoga
    2 hours ago

    Gov. Tambuwal seeks closer working relationship with incoming Zamfara Govt