NUJ asks Gov. Wike, FG to end kidnappings, killings in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Rivers Council, has joined the long list of individuals and groups condemning the frightening acts of kidnappings and killings in various parts of Rivers State, while and urging the State government and security agencies to wake up to their responsibilities.

The NUJ, in a statement issued after its State Working Committee (SWC) meeting on Wednesday, urged the state government and security agencies to be more proactive in putting a stop to the series of killings in the State especially in Ogoni communities.

The Union also charged the security agencies in the State to concentrate their energies on tackling the security challenge that is threatening transportation sector along the East West Road.

The statement signed by the Secretary of the Council, Ike Wigodo, regretted that the state government and security agencies have not been proactive enough to secure the lives and property of the people of the state, saying “the first responsibility of any government is to secure the lives and property of the citizenry.”

According to the Union, ” the time of playing politics has gone; the State government, with the support of the security agencies, should tackle the issue of insecurity in the State headlong and with all seriousness it requires, and bring to book those involved in the criminal acts.

“We commend the Rivers State Governor, Chief Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, for actions taken so far, but note that the dethronement of a traditional ruler is not enough.

“We insist that those involved in the recent killings in Ogoni community should be arrested, prosecuted and made to face the music”.

The statement reminded the state government that the high rate of insecurity in the State was inimical to the economy of the State as it is capable of scaring away investors from the State.