NYSC collaborates with NUJ in Niger state

Mrs Funmilayo Ajayi, the state Coordinator, NYSC made this known on Tuesday during a visit to the state executive of the NUJ Correspondent Chapel in Minna.

“I thanked the executive members of the correspondent chapel of the NUJ in Niger state for attending this meeting to further strengthen our relationship.

“We pray for a more robust relationship that will help us develop the NYSC and also move the state forward,” she said.

Fu

Ajayi noted that journalists and the NYSC are stakeholders in the Niger project hence the need to work together in order to achieve the objective.

“I pray that we will continue to hold this meeting in order to give the NYSC wider coverage towards the development of the state and the country.

“We will call you from time to time to cover our programmes and also the Community Development Service programme of corps members,” she said.

The NYSC Coordinator thanked the state government in its efforts to develop the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Paikoro Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Ojo Aidoloje, chairman, correspondent chapel said that the body under the state chapter of the NUJ was made up of national and international media organizations.

Aidoloje advised the state coordinator to always extend invitation to the union to enable adequate coverage of their programmes.

“On behalf of the Correspondent Chapel, I assure you that we will give you adequate coverage of your activities,” he said.