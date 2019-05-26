Obaseki, Oshiomhole’s feud’ll be resolved amicably – Edo APC chieftain

Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The perceived feud between Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and his predecessor and National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, will be resolved amicably.

A Chieftain of the party in Igarra, Akoko-Edo local government area of the state, Chief Adewole Mayaki, who made the declaration in Benin on Sunday, described plots​ against the second term bid of Governor Obaseki by some members of the party, as excercise in futility that is bound to fail.

The Edo north APC leader was obviously reacting to a meeting held in Benin City at the weekend by some APC leaders, described those campaigning against Obaseki’s reelection bid as “hungry people and sychophants who do not mean well for the well-being of the generality of the people of the state.”

The meeting was allegedly led by a former House of Representatives​ member, Samson Osagie, where they allegedly denounced the Obaseki-led government.

Mayaki who is the Egure Oshiomoshiofu of Igarra, listed Obaseki’s achievements to include the massive road construction/rehabilitations, school renovation, Edo hub, Edo industrial park and massive investment in agriculture.

He said: “Obaseki is performing excellently well. He has done well for the generality of Edo people. We are happy our son was appointed as the Chief of Staff which is a plus to us. He has created employment and empowerment for our people.

“All Akoko-Edo and Edo north will vote massively for Obaseki second term. Obaseki is our son and we should give him a second term.

“Obaseki is more interested in giving dividents of democracy to the ordinary people these are the people that will give him the votes when the time comes. Those crying are only interested in their stomach.”