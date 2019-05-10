‘Obaseki will not sacrifice Edo’s collective patrimony for a few persons’ insatiable greed’

The Edo State Government has said that the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration will neversacrifice the state’s collective patrimony to gratify the insatiable greed of a handful of individuals who have constituted themselves into mischief makers in the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to blackmail the government and the party.

The Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., in a statement on Friday, said no amount of divisive politics and falsehood employed by a few persons in the state chapter of the APC, will discourage the Obaseki-led administration from delivering dividends of good governance to the people.

According to him, “only a handful of individuals whose insatiable greed the Governor has refused to entertain at the expense of the peoples’ collective patrimony, have decided to employ malfeasant tactics to blackmail him, the government and the party. They have since been advised to accept the fact that the peoples’ interest takes precedence over their avarice and that is our final word to them.”

Ogie noted that the state gubernatorial election is almost a year and half away and “Governor Obaseki’s focus is to work for Edo people who gave him the mandate and no form of distraction will dissuade him. There is no gainsaying that there is a general acceptance of Governor Obaseki and his approach to governance.”

He urged the dissenting persons to sample public opinion to measure how Governor Obaseki’s policies and programmes impact on the lives of Edo people.

“All that is needed to gauge public opinion is to walk through the streets in any part of the state. The revolution in basic education, transparency in governance and huge infrastructural projects are sufficient to erode the effect of any fake news or contrived controversy.

“Edo people restated their faith in Governor Obaseki when they voted en masse for the APC in the last House of Assembly election in the state, with the APC coasting to glory in all 24 state constituencies, a feat, never before achieved in our recent political history. The message was clear: Edo people want an APC-controlled Assembly to support the governor’s vision for the state,” he said.

Ogie urged Edo people to disregard detractors and their planted stories and hogwash, adding that more than ever, the Obaseki’s administration is committed to their wellbeing.

“Our aspiration to create a state where all Edo people and residents can realise their dreams and place Edo State where it rightly belongs as a center of development is now within reach. So, for us as a government, we will continue to emphasise development, peace and unity to ensure a secured, prosperous future,” he noted.