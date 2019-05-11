Obaseki’s wife flags-off N2.5b empowerment for 18,000 women

Obaseki’s wife flags-off N2.5b empowerment for 18,000 women

Saturday, May 11, 2019 3:04 pm


    Mrs. Obaseki with some of the beneficiaries

 

Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, has flagged off the second phase of empowerment programme for women in the state.

The project which began in March 2017, in collaboration with the Market Development in the Niger Delta, is partly to discourage irregular migration, and will empower 18,000 beneficiaries from across the 18 local government areas of the state.

The pilot project empowered over 350 women, and is expected to boost the economy of the state with over N2.5 billion.

Organised in collaboration with the Market Development in the Niger Delta, the project was kick-started with training conducted by Another Farm for poultry owners in Benin City who have the capacity to breed over a thousand birds each.

The poultries will serve as mother units from where the day-old Noiler birds will be raised to four weeks for onward distribution to women across the state that will be empowered to off-take the birds and grow them for business purposes.

While addressing the poultry farm owners, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki stated that the benefit is to everyone in the state, irrespective of political party affiliation.

“I did not tell them to look for party people, but for the most capable hands. It is about empowering our people; its about developing our state.

“This project is aimed at creating employment opportunities for vulnerable women and youths and returnees as a means of mitigating the popularity of legal and illegal migration,” she said

Also speaking, a technical assistant of the project on Noiler birds, Emmanuel Azubuike, revealed that the project will bring in not less than N630 million benefit to the value chain in this first phase of the breeding.

He said; “If each of the 18,000 beneficiaries from across the 18 local government areas​ is to get 50 birds each, that will amount to 900,000 birds in all.”

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    8 mins ago

    World Migratory Day: Bird migration helps balance the ecosystem – Goni
    10 mins ago

    Continuous vaccination crucial to polio eradication- Board
    19 mins ago

    Why I gave letters of appointment to new Emirs despite court order – Ganduje
    58 mins ago

    Police nab 9 suspected kidnappers, rescue 16 victims in Niger
    1 hour ago

    Gridlock: Use alternative routes, FRSC advises motorists plying Lagos-Ibadan highway
    2 hours ago

    Ramadan: Ulcer patients can observe fasting with caution, says Surgeon
    2 hours ago

    PDP inaugurates Transition Committees for Bauchi governor-elect
    2 hours ago

    UTME: JAMB releases results, 15-year-old boy clinches best – Oloyede