Ogun FRSC advises applicants to collect their driver’s licences at nearest centre

Wednesday, May 22, 2019 7:36 am


FRSC Corps Marshal, Mr Boboye Oyeyemil

The Ogun Command of Federal Road Safety Commission(FRSC) has advised applicants who applied for driver’s licence to go to the nearest centre for the collection of their licence.

Mr Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota on Monday.

Oladele said the advice had become necessary as the number of unclaimed driver’s licences had hit 11,423, and increasing due to the non-challant attitude of applicants in Ogun.

” We are appealing to applicants to ensure that they go to the nearest centre in the state to check whether their licences were ready,” he said.

He also said that any driver caught without driver’s licence would be fined and the vehicle impounded.

“The FRSC will continue to arrest erring drivers and ensure sanity on our highways,” he said.

Oladele also reiterated the corps ‘commitment to intensifying public enlightenment campaign to sensitise motorists on the importance of having driver’s licence and promoting safety on the highways.

