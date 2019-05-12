Ogun gov-elect replaces Ogun deputy speaker’s burnt bus

Sunday, May 12, 2019 9:32 pm


Abeokuta,  May 12,  2019 (NAN)  Ogun Governor- elect, Mr  Adedapo Abiodun, has presented a bus to the Ogun Assembly Deputy Speaker, Mr Olakunle Oluomo,  to be deployed as free school shuttle and replacement for one of his buses burnt by hoodlums few weeks ago.

Speaking in Ifo on Sunday shortly after the inauguration of the Navistar American model school bus , the  deputy speaker noted that education remained  the bedrock of any society.

Oluomo, who is representing Ifo 1 State Constituency, appreciated the kind gesture displayed by the governor -elect, saying that the bus gift had brought back smiles on the faces of students in Ifo.

He also thanked him for the donation, saying the bus would revive the free school bus programme in his constituency.

The deputy speaker appreciated everyone who sympathised with him when five buses deployed for students shuttle were burnt, stating that more buses would be added soon.

“I , on behalf of my constituents thank the most compassionate political leader I have ever met, the Ogun  governor- elect, Prince  Dapo Abiodun , for bringing back smiles on the faces of students in Ifo by personally donating a very big bus to me.

“This kind gesture is to revive my free school bus programme that has stopped since the old buses were burnt by enemies of progress on Sunday, April 23, 2019.

“We thank him for returning those students whose parents cannot afford daily transport fare back to school.

“The free bus service started in October 2011.

“I like to add that with the benevolence of Almighty God, more buses will be added soon.

“I thank everyone that sympathised  with me, both home and abroad during the sad incident. I thank you all,” he said.

On April 23, suspected hoodlums invaded the Ifo 1 Constituency Office of Oluomo  and set ablaze the office and  five vehicles used for free school shuttle.

