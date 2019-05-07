Okorocha secures NUC recognition for three new universities in Imo

Tuesday, May 7, 2019 3:42 pm


Gov. Okorocha of Imo State

Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo on Tuesday receieved a letter of recognition from the National Universities Commission (NUC) for the establishment of three new universities in the state.

The universities are: University of Creative Technology, Omuma, Isiaku/Nkwerre University of Medical Sciences, Ogboko and University of Sciences and Technology Umuna.

The letter of recognition was issued following the submission of laws and other planning documents to the NUC for the new universities.

The letter which was signed by the Executive Secretary (ES) of the NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, said the universities had been recognised as the 50th, 51st and 52nd state universities and the 172nd, 173rd and 174th universities respectively in the Nigerian University System with effect from May 7.

The NUC boss also enjoined the governor and the state government to take advantage of the proffessional and technical advice from his commission to to establish the universities.

The number of universities owned and operated by the state has risen to six with the establishment of the three new universities.

