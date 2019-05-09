Osun guber poll: Appeal Court upholds Oyetola victory

Wild celebration has broken out in Osogbo as the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has set aside the judgement of the Osun State Governorship Election Tribunal which nullified the victory of Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Delivering the lead judgement on Thursday, Justice Hannatu Sankey set aside the entire proceedings of the Tribunal which declared Ademola Adeleke the winner of the state governorship election.

The judgment of the appellate court was a split decision of four to one.