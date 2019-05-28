Outgoing APC Dep. Gov. heads PDP Transition Committee in Zamfara

Tuesday, May 28, 2019 7:22 pm


Bello Matawalle: declared winner of Zamfara election

The outgoing Deputy-Governor of Zamfara, Mallam Ibrahim Wakkala will chair a 79-man Transition Committee on behalf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Wakkala served as deputy governor to the Abdulaziz Yari led All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the state from 2011 to 2019.

Wakkala however, fell apart with his principal late last year when he indicated interest in the governorship position ahead of the 2019 elections and pitched camps with seven other governorship aspirants under the APC to form the G-8 group.

A statement signed by the PDP Transition Committee Secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Danmadami said the Wakkala-led committee would ensure a seamless handover and takeover of the state administration between the APC and the PDP.

“This is to inform the general public that His Excellency, Hon. Bello Mohammed (Matawallen Maradun) MON, the Zamfara State Governor-elect has approved the constitution of a 79-man Transition and other sub-committees for a seamless handover and takeover of the administration of the state,” Danmadami said.

Other members of the committee include a onetime General Manager of the state owned radio station, Alhaji Nuhu Anka who was sacked by the outgoing Yari administration as well as the former Director General to Gov Yari, Alhaji Zaharadeen Imam who abandoned Yari for the PDP in the state.

Meanwhile, arrangements are in top gear in the state towards the handover ceremony from the APC to the PDP following last week’s Supreme Court ruling that nullified the election of the APC candidates for failure to conduct an acceptable primary election of the party ahead of the general elections.

