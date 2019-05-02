Outsourced workers will get new minimum wage – HuCaPAN

Thursday, May 2, 2019 6:55 pm


Labour Minister, Dr. Chris Ngige

Human Capital Providers Association of Nigeria (HuCaPAN), says its members will pay the new minimum wage of N30,000 and emphasised the need for a decent work environment in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that HuCaPAN is the umbrella body of registered and licenced providers of outsourced personnel in the country.

HuCaPAN’s President, Mr Aderemi Adegboyega, made the comment while fielding questions from journalists on Thursday, during the association’s 8th Annual General Meeting in Lagos.

According to Adegboyega, only a decent job can bring out the best in a work place, hence the reason for the adherence to the dictates of the code of conduct by members of HuCaPAN.

He added that the recent review of the minimum wage was a welcome development, and expressed hope that the implementation would not cause a disruption of industrial harmony.

The president noted that the realities of the global market business strategy was that jobs, goods and finance move more freely across the country’s borders; to where they could yield optimal returns on investment.

“That is why we believe that outsourcing businesses would further support Nigerian economy by providing needed support services for local and foreign businesses.

“Countries like India, Mauritius, Philippines and Ghana have taken advantage of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) to support their economies.

“Nigerian human capital is well positioned to make the country one of the most favourable regions to procure business support services.

“We have a vibrant and young workforce,’’ he said.

Adegboyega stressed that government’s intervention to improve on the ease of doing business was a welcome development, but harped on the need for security issues to be effectively dealt with for businesses to operate freely.

On the issue of impostors, the HuCaPAN boss did not disclose the number of arrest made so far, but said that the association usually referred such matters to the Ministry of Labour and Employment for necessary action.

He also said that the association usually carried out a thorough background check on prospective workers to guard against quacks.

He urged the federal government to prioritise diversification of the economy from oil and focus on agriculture, mining and manufacturing.

On pension for casual workers, he said that the scheme was good for the workers, but added that the association was still getting acquainted with the intricate aspects of the policy.

