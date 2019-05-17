Oyo APC lauds Ajimobi for honouring Lam Adesina, others

The All Progressives Congress(APC), Oyo State Chapter, has lauded Gov. Abiola Ajimobi for naming some roads and institutions after late former governor, Lam Adesina, and other prominent indigenes..

Chief Akin Oke, the State Chairman of the party, commended Ajimobi while addressing newsmen at the parry’s secretariat in Ibadan on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) recalls that the governor had on Tuesday announced the renaming of the roads and institutions after some prominent individuals and himself.

Among those also honoured were former Gov. Adebayo Alao-Akala, former Gov. Rashidi Ladoja, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji and Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewunmi.

Others were late Chief Adeseun Ogundoyin, Amb. Olu Saanu, late Justice Adejumo Kester, Chief Onikepo Akande and Justice Atilade Ojo.

Oke said that the public edifices were renamed after the individuals, having served meritoriously and contributed their quota to the development of the state and Nigeria.

He described the honour done to Adesina and others as well-deserved and gratifying in view of their indelible record of service to humanity in general and Oyo State in particular.

“We in the progressive fold are particularly glad that our departed leader would have to be immortalised with such befitting public edifices.

“Sen. Ajimobi has done us proud again and we would forever appreciate his kind gesture. Same goes for other eminent personalities honoured.

“This singular gesture would go a long way to encourage other people to do all within their capacity to serve well and benefit humanity as much as they can especially when they have the opportunity,” he said.

Oke said that the announcement could not have come at a better time, adding that contemporary leaders would have to strive and beat the record of those who had served before them and left the scene with their heads high.

“Apart from being the executive governor who laid the foundation of democracy in the state in this Fourth Republic, Adesina was a fantastic educationist, columnist, human rights activist and parliamentarian.

“He did not spare any opportunity to impact positively on the lives of his people while he was alive.

” Everyone who claims to be Lam’s disciple should be in the APC now with this development.

“Honouring such an enigma with worthy public edifices is a fantastic thing that only a wonderful mind can deliver,” he said.

He said that the governor had again ” given life to the section of our National Anthem which states that the labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain.”

” In view of this, the entire global progressive family are grateful to the Architect of Modern Oyo State,” he said.

NAN reports that the Challenge – Efunsetan road was renamed as Lam Adesina road, Elebu road is now Alao-Akala Way, Monatan –Olodo road now Rashidi Ladoja road while Idi-Ape – Bashorun Akobo road is now Abiola Ajimobi way among others.