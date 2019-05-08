Oyo Courts To Give Preference To EFCC Cases – CJ

Oyo Courts To Give Preference To EFCC Cases – CJ

Wednesday, May 8, 2019 6:30 pm


From left, EFCC Ibadan Zonal Head, Mr. Friday Ebelo, Justice Mashud Akinfemi Abass and Oyo CJ, Justice Munta Abimbola chatting

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Abimbola has pledged the commitment and cooperation of the state judiciary towards ensuring that cases filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, are given special attention.

Justice Abimbola made the pledge in his office in Ibadan on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, when the Ibadan Zonal Head of EFCC, Friday Ebelo, led a team of officers of the commission to pay him a courtesy visit.

The CJ, who lamented the dire implications of economic and financial crimes on the nation and its image, stressed the need for the judiciary and prosecuting agencies to work together for expeditious dispensation of criminal cases.

Expressing his discomfort over the number of EFCC cases pending in some of the courts in the state, Abimbola promised to ensure that EFCC cases are given special attention.

While reacting to Ebelo’s earlier request for the creation of a special court to handle cases from the commission, Justice Abimbola pointed out that in line with the directive from the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Courts 9 and 15 of the State High Court have already been designated for handling criminal matters, adding that such was the reason most of the EFCC cases were assigned to the two courts.

While stating the reason for the visit, Ebelo had declared that he was at the premises of the state High Court at the instance of the acting chairman of the commission, stating that Ibrahim Magu held the judiciary in high esteem for their cooperation with the commission in ridding the nation of crimes and criminality.

He sought further cooperation with the courts in the interest of the nation and her future.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    Christian Mission for the Deaf Vs Oyo Govt.: Court adjourns to May 14
    27 mins ago

    I have not joined APGA – Ojukwu jnr
    33 mins ago

    BREAKING: FG drags Agip, Brasoil to Appeal Court over undeclared Crude Oil shipments
    37 mins ago

    Profit taking: NSE extends negative outlook, drops to 28,000 mark
    50 mins ago

    Six confirmed killed in fresh Boko Haram attack in Borno
    59 mins ago

    ‘Puff Adder’ operatives arrest 16 suspected kidnappers, robbers in Kogi
    1 hour ago

    APC leadership tussle: Court dismisses Nnamani’s suit
    Dr Agam Ayuk, Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association, South South zone 1 hour ago

    Kidnapping: Medical Doctors threaten to withdraw services in Cross River