Oyo lawmakers pay glowing tributes to late Hon. Olatoye

Friday, May 3, 2019 11:44 am


The remains of Segun Olatoye lying in state at the floor of the Oyo State House of Assembly

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Legislators, family, friends, colleagues and associates of late Honourable Olatoye Temitope alias Sugar, representing Lagelu/Akinyele federal constituency in the House of Representatives, gathered today at the House of Chiefs, Oyo State House of Assembly Complex, Secretariat, Ibadan, to pay their last respect to the deceased.

The remains of Hon. Olatoye was on Thursday brought to the complex as part of activities lined up for his funeral ceremony.

The mood at the event was mournful as the deceased’s family could not hold back their tears.

Speaking, the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Olagunju Ojo and other legislators described late Hon. Sugar as a lover of the downtrodden, who could not be forgotten soon.

Speaker Ojo said that the deceased was a colossus of monumental dimension, who loved to help the poor and give back to the people and the community at large stressing that the late legislator contributed to the development of the state and Nigeria as a whole in various ways.

However, a second term lawmaker, Hon. Olusegun Olaleye alias Radical, representing Ibadan North II constituency, pledged scholarship up to university level for two children of the deceased stressing that that is part of what he could do to honour the deceased.

Hon. Olaleye said that the most important thing at this moment is for the people of Oyo State, whom the deceased served meritoriously while alive, to ensure that the deceased’s wives and children do not suffer or lack.

Two of the wives of the deceased

Pointing out that vengeance should be left to God, the legislator said, “Sugar told me in my dream that no one should take revenge on his behalf, but his wife and children should be well taken care of”.

Speaking, the younger brother to the deceased, Mr. Dotun Olatoye, while calling on the government to bring to book the killers of the deceased said, “Sugar was a great icon and the generalissimo of the masses. He was a man of peace. Even when he lost an election, he remained calm”.

Hon. Olatoye Sugar, a member of the State Assembly between 2011 and 2015, who was murdered on March 9, 2019 was survived by an aged father, mother, three wives and nine children.

