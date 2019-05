Oyo SWAN tasks Makinde, Sports Council boss

The association, in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Mr Niyi Alebiosu and Secretary, Mr Adewale Tijani, urged Makinde to use his administrative ingenuity to impact positively on the lives of sportsmen and women as well as staff of the council.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Makinde was until the confirmation of his appointment on May 15 by Gov. Abiola Ajimobi had been the acting General Manager of the council since 2018.

The association said that Makinde had in acting capacity demonstrated tenacity for hard work, efficiency and professionalism, adding that the appointment was well-deserved.

The association pledged to sustain the existing cordial relationship between the council and sports writers in the state.