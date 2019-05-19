Oyo SWAN tasks Makinde, Sports Council boss

Oyo SWAN tasks Makinde, Sports Council boss

Sunday, May 19, 2019 8:15 am


Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State

 The Sports Writers’ Association of Nigeria (SWAN) in Oyo State has congratulated Mr Gboyega Makinde on his appointment as the General Manager of the State Sports Council.

The association, in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Mr Niyi Alebiosu and Secretary, Mr Adewale Tijani, urged Makinde to use his administrative ingenuity to impact positively on the lives of sportsmen and women as well as staff of the council.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Makinde was until the confirmation of his appointment on May 15 by Gov. Abiola Ajimobi had been the acting General Manager of the council since 2018.

The association said that Makinde had in acting capacity demonstrated tenacity for hard work, efficiency and professionalism, adding that the appointment was well-deserved.

The association pledged to sustain the existing cordial relationship between the council and sports writers in the state.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    Christianity, Faith, Anxiety and Depression: Hope is a Strategy
    3 hours ago

    Your Excellency, the Chickens are Home to Roost
    4 hours ago

    OAU VC to varsities: Harvest fallow resources in society
    4 hours ago

    Osun governorship poll: Adeleke heads for Supreme Court
    4 hours ago

    Super Falcons win WAFU women’s Cup after beating hosts Cote d’Ivoire
    17 hours ago

    How I started Kebbi’s agric revolution – Bagudu
    17 hours ago

    Bayern Munich wins Bundesliga title for 7th successive season
    17 hours ago

    Education Minister lauds JAMB for service delivery