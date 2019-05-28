PDP cautions FG against releasing bail-out fund to Governor Bello

The kogi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has strongly advised the Federal Government not to release the balance of the bail-out funds to Governor Yahaya Bello for fear of misappropriation. The party alleged that the governor and his Commissioner of finance, Asiru Idris have intensified efforts in lobbying the federal government to secure release of the remaining N30bn bailout.

The PDP in a statement signed by Bode Ogunmola, State Publicity Secretary, says the question that needs to be asked is ‘how did the government of Alhaji Yahaya Bello utilize past funds released to him thus far ?

The statement notes that “the state is hugely indebted and is owing workers salaries for upward of 38 months after it has taken several loans from banks without any development to show for it.

According to the PDP, ” All the administration has embarked upon is reckless looting of state resources” The party therefore warned that any attempt to compromise by the CBN, would be a great disservice to the suffering people of Kogi State.

The PDP disclosed that the bailout itself is not a free fund, but a loan that will be paid back over a period of time with 9% interest. The party added that “any government that prides itself in probity will ask questions of how past releases were utilized before committing Kogi State into further debt.

The PDP explained that while it is not against the payment of workers their entitlements, it had earlier suggested that the CBN should initiate moves to probe past utilization of earlier releases and make arrangements to pay workers directly.