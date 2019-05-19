PHOTOS: After attending funeral ceremony, Osinbajo gets chieftaincy title in Umueri Kingdom

VP Osinbajo, SAN, received a certificate of Chieftaincy Conferment from HRM Igwe Izuchukwu Emeka, Okobo 2 of Umueri shortly after the Church Ceremony of late Madam Florence Agbonna Nneli, the mother-inlaw of Pastor Seyi Malomo
Vice President Osinbajo, SAN, attends the Church Ceremony of late Madam Florence Agbonna Nneli, the mother-inlaw of Pastor Seyi Malomo, the Presidential Villa Chaplain on Saturday in Umueri Kingdom, Anambra. The Vice President also received a certificate of Chieftaincy Conferment from HRM Igwe Izuchukwu Emeka, Okobo 2 of Umueri shortly after the Church Ceremony of late Madam Florence Agbonna Nneli, the mother-inlaw of Pastor Seyi Malomo. PHOTOS: NOVO ISIORO
VP Osinbajo received by Dep.Gov. Nkem Okeke of Anambra State and HRM Igwe Izuchukwu Emeka, Okobo 2 of Umueri as he introduced the VP to some traditional rulers.
VP Osinbajo, SAN, with the family of Pastor Seyi Malomo, the Presidential Villa Chaplain during the Church Ceremony of late Madam Florence Agbonna Nneli, the mother-inlaw of Pastor Seyi Malomo
