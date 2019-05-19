PHOTOS: After attending funeral ceremony, Osinbajo gets chieftaincy title in Umueri Kingdom

PHOTOS: After attending funeral ceremony, Osinbajo gets chieftaincy title in Umueri Kingdom

Sunday, May 19, 2019 2:38 pm


VP Osinbajo, SAN, received a certificate of Chieftaincy Conferment from HRM Igwe Izuchukwu Emeka, Okobo 2 of Umueri shortly after the Church Ceremony of late Madam Florence Agbonna Nneli, the mother-inlaw of Pastor Seyi Malomo

Vice President Osinbajo, SAN, attends the Church Ceremony of late Madam Florence Agbonna Nneli, the mother-inlaw of Pastor Seyi Malomo, the Presidential Villa Chaplain on Saturday in Umueri Kingdom, Anambra. The Vice President also received a certificate of Chieftaincy Conferment from HRM Igwe Izuchukwu Emeka, Okobo 2 of Umueri shortly after the Church Ceremony of late Madam Florence Agbonna Nneli, the mother-inlaw of Pastor Seyi Malomo. PHOTOS: NOVO ISIORO

VP Osinbajo, SAN, received a certificate of Chieftaincy Conferment from HRM Igwe Izuchukwu Emeka, Okobo 2 of Umueri shortly after the Church Ceremony of late Madam Florence Agbonna Nneli, the mother-inlaw of Pastor Seyi Malomo

VP Osinbajo received by Dep.Gov. Nkem Okeke of Anambra State and HRM Igwe Izuchukwu Emeka, Okobo 2 of Umueri as he introduced the VP to some traditional rulers.

VP Osinbajo received by Dep.Gov. Nkem Okeke of Anambra State and HRM Igwe Izuchukwu Emeka, Okobo 2 of Umueri as he introduced the VP to some traditional rulers.

VP Osinbajo, SAN, with the family of Pastor Seyi Malomo, the Presidential Villa Chaplain during the Church Ceremony of late Madam Florence Agbonna Nneli, the mother-inlaw of Pastor Seyi Malomo

VP Osinbajo, SAN, with the family of Pastor Seyi Malomo, the Presidential Villa Chaplain during the Church Ceremony of late Madam Florence Agbonna Nneli, the mother-inlaw of Pastor Seyi Malomo

 

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    8 mins ago

    UNIBEN matriculates 11,772 students
    20 mins ago

    Why it’s difficult to arrest, prosecute vote buyers – CPC
    31 mins ago

    One killed, as gunmen abduct seven others in Edo
    1 hour ago

    Political Analysis: Abubakar’s One Big Secret
    2 hours ago

    We have set support structures to make Edo farmers wealthy, says Obaseki
    Lai-Mohammed 3 hours ago

    NEWS ANALYSIS: Lai Mohammed, government image making and matters arising
    4 hours ago

    NSCDC impounds unlicensed truck with 25,000 litres diesel
    4 hours ago

    Support Makinde to succeed, Ajimobi tells Oyo residents