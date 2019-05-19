PHOTOS: After attending funeral ceremony, Osinbajo gets chieftaincy title in Umueri Kingdom

Vice President Osinbajo, SAN, attends the Church Ceremony of late Madam Florence Agbonna Nneli, the mother-inlaw of Pastor Seyi Malomo, the Presidential Villa Chaplain on Saturday in Umueri Kingdom, Anambra. The Vice President also received a certificate of Chieftaincy Conferment from HRM Igwe Izuchukwu Emeka, Okobo 2 of Umueri shortly after the Church Ceremony of late Madam Florence Agbonna Nneli, the mother-inlaw of Pastor Seyi Malomo. PHOTOS: NOVO ISIORO

Related