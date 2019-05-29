PHOTOS: Babajide Sanwo- Olu inauguration as Governor of Lagos

Mr Babajide Sanwo Olu, Governor of Lagos State greeting supporters at Onikan Square venue of the swearing in ceremonyScenes from the inauguration ceremony of Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu as the Governor of Lagos State and Dr. Obafemi Hamzat as the Deputy Governor of Lagos State at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan on Wednesday. PHOTOS BY Ayodele Efunyela
Dr Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, Deputy Govenor of Lagos State while taking the oath of office
The white cap chiefs arriving the venue of the inauguration ceremony
The arrival of Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Babatunde at the inauguration ceremony held in Lagos, earlier today
Pastor Olukoya, General Overseer, Mountain of Fire and Miracles took the opening prayer at the event
Mr Babajide Sanwo Olu, Governor of Lagos State while reading his inaugural speech earlier today
Dr Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo Olu and her children at the Inauguration ceremony held in Lagos, earlier today
Service Commanders and Commissioner of Police, Lagos state at the inauguration ceremony held in Lagos, earlier today
