PHOTOS: Scenes from swearing-in ceremony of President Buhari

President Buhari greets the service chiefs on arrival at Eagle Square venue of the swearing in ceremony
Photos: Scenes from Swearing-In Ceremony of President Muhammadu Buhari for second term at the Eagle Square in Abuja on Wednesday, 29th May 2019.
President Buhari
President Buhari exchange greetings with leaders of the National Assembly
President Buhari signs the register after he was sworn in
President Buhari acknowledging cheers as he drives round Eagle Square
President Buhari being sworn in for second term
