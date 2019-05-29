PHOTOS: Scenes from swearing-in ceremony of President Buhari

Wednesday, May 29, 2019 2:57 pm


President Buhari greets the service chiefs on arrival at Eagle Square venue of the swearing in ceremony

Photos: Scenes from Swearing-In Ceremony of President Muhammadu Buhari for second term at the Eagle Square in Abuja on Wednesday, 29th May 2019.

President Buhari

President Buhari exchange greetings with leaders of the National Assembly

President Buhari signs the register after he was sworn in

President Buhari acknowledging cheers as he drives round Eagle Square

President Buhari being sworn in for second term

