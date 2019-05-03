Plateau national , state assembly election tribunal holds inaugural sitting May 6

Friday, May 3, 2019 11:30 pm


Justice

The Plateau National and State House of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal is to hold its inaugural sitting in Jos on Monday, May 6, 2019, according to Mr W. O. Ugwu, the Secretary.

Ugwu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Jos that the tribunal had received a total of 23 petitions for the governorship, national and state house of assembly polls.

“Immediately we hold the inaugural sitting on Monday, the tribunal will commence hearing on the petitions. We have told the petitioners and the respondents to be ready so as not to waste the tribunal’s time,” he said.

He advised members of the general public to feel free to witness the proceedings.

Ugwu, however, said that no date had been fixed for the inauguration of the panel that would handle the petition against the election of Gov Simon Lalong.

“No date has been fixed for the inauguration of the panel that will handle the governorship election petition. Once we fix it, we shall communicate to the public,” he said.

