Plot to derail Ihedioha’s inauguration, an affront on Imo people: PDP chieftain

Mr Kingsley Onwubiko, Secretary, Committee on Volunteer Support Group (VSG) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says plot to derail the inauguration Imo Governor-elect Mr Emeka Ihedioha is an affront on the sensibility of people of the state.

Onwubiko told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Saturday that the plot is a grand design to scuttle the wish and joy of the people.

He chided the State Government for its flagrant disregard to the people’s will, saying that its unscrupulous plan is already dead on arrival.

“No amount of disingenuous decoys of enemies of Imo would derail a constitutional process of power transition,” he said.

He explained that the people would not allow themselves to be subjected to another round of exploitation and oppression.

Describing Ihedioha as the people’s choice, Onwubiko said that the governor-elect is the only hope for the people after eight years of economic and political oppression of Gov. Rochas Okorocha.

The PDP chieftain queried the rationale behind Okorocha’s prayers to court, saying he had been notorious for disobeying court orders.

“For eight years, Okorocha could not obey countless court orders, what is he asking for from the court now,” he said.

Onwubiko however expressed confidence in the court as avenue for justice, saying that it would not support any plot to truncate a constitutional process.

Some persons have gone to court to stop the inauguration of the Governor-elect.