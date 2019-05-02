Poisonous “Ponmo”, not from Ijebu-Igbo, Association cries out

The Hide and Skin Association, Ijebu-Igbo Branch in Ogun, on Thursday called for the arrest and prosecution of importers of poisonous cow skin better known as “Ponmo”.

Alhaji Surajudeen Abdulazeez, Chairman of the association, made the call in Abeokuta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos State Government had last week, warned members of the public against consumption of the poisonous “Ponmo”, which it said had flooded the markets.

Abdulazeez said that the cow skins being produced by members of the association in Ijebu-Igbo was safe for consumption.

He said in a statement that the business, which had spanned over 80 years, was built on integrity and safety of human lives.

“We urged the law enforcement agencies and of course the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), to carry out necessary investigation into this issue and fish out the culprits.

“It is only then that our customers can have peace of mind, knowing well that our “Ponmo” is safe for consumption.

“As far as this town is concern, Ponmo is the number one business in Ijebu-Igbo today.

“Most graduates have invested in it and they are doing well and catering for their families.

“Our customers have been transacting business with us for long, and we have built the trust in them and them in us,” he said.