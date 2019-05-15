Police arraign four friends for illegally selling company wrist watches worth N5.7m

Wednesday, May 15, 2019


The police on Wednesday May 15, 2019 arraigned four friends in Mpape Upper Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly selling company’s wrist watches worth N5.7 million.

The accused persons charged with joint act, criminal breach of trust and cheating are: Isaac Ogudu, 35; Damilola Jerry, 34; Jaga Oluwafunke, 24 and Ishola Olushola, all staff of Maybrand LTD, Silver Bird Mall, Central Area Abuja.

According to the Prosecution Counsel, Adeyemi Oyeyemi, the Director of Accounts and Internal Audit in the company, Mr. Kingsley Bassey, reported the matter at the Wuse Zone 3 Police Station Abuja.

Oyeyemi said that the complainant reported that on November 6, 2017, the defendants and one other person now at-large, who works in the company in Abuja branch allegedly sold different brands of wrist watches valued at N5.7 million noting that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 79, 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Hassan Mohammed, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N1.5 million each with two sureties each in like sum adding that the sureties must be reasonable and reliable as well as residing within the court jurisdiction and their addresses must be verified by a court.

Adjourning the case until June 28, for hearing, Mohammed ordered that the sureties must present copies of their utility bills and identification cards.
