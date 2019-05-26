Police arrest 2 suspected cultists at college matriculation ceremony

The police in Lagos State have arrested wo suspected cultists, Balogun Oluwadamilare, 24 and Badmus Idris, 23, at the matriculation ceremony at Yaba College of Technology.

The Command’ Spokesperson, DSP Bala Elkana, said in a statement that the suspects were arrested with one Berretta pistol, four live ammunition and three expended cartridges.

“On May 21, at 4.00 p.m., Sabo Police Station received a distress call that a group of armed hoodlums suspected to be cultists were sighted at Yaba College of Technology during the College Matriculation ceremony.

“Teams of Policemen from the station and Tactical Units of the command were promptly drafted to the scene to reinforce the campus patrol team.

“Two suspects were arrested. One Beretta Pistol with four live ammunition and three expended cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

“Investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to court,” he said.

The weekend also witnessed a massive onslaught on traffic robbery suspects in Lagos State during which the surveillance patrol strategy introduced by CP Zubairu Muazu, targeted towards tackling the menace of traffic robbery in the state, arrested over 10 robbery suspects with various firearms and ammunition.

“On May 24, at about 5:30 p.m., surveillance patrol team from Ketu Police Station foiled a robbery attempt at Kosofe Bus Stop.

The leader of the gang, popularly known as Gabazine and two other members of the gang, were arrested. One Samsung phone, snatched from a victim, was recovered and handed over to the owner.

“On May 25, the same surveillance team on undercover operation at the same spot, arrested two traffic robbery suspects attempting to rob some unsuspecting road users.

Two Knives and a toy pistol were recovered.

“On the same date at 12 a.m., surveillance patrol team deployed to Ketu Bus Stop, arrested two traffic robbery suspects: Ayomide Ayobami and Taye Onofowokan, both living at Agboyi Ketu.

“One pistol with three live ammunition and a jack knife were recovered from them.

“On the same date at 1 p.m., surveillance patrol team attached to FESTAC Police Station arrested one Bamidele Ogunbanjo, 30, of Prayer Estate, Amuwo Odofin.

“One locally- made pistol with one live ammunition were recovered.

“Investigation is ongoing and all the suspects will be charged to court,” the PPRO added.