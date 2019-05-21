Police hunt for kidnappers of FRSC officers in Osun

The Osun Police Command on Tuesday said it had continued to intensify efforts aimed at rescuing the two officers of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) kidnapped by gunmen on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the officers, simply identified as Abioye and Bayegunni, were kidnapped while returning to their station in Akure, Ondo State.

It was gathered that they were abducted between Iwaraja and Ipetu-Ijebu in Oriade Local Government Area of Osun.

The spokesperson for the command, DSP Folashade Odoro, confirmed the incident.

Odoro said that since the FRSC reported the incident, the police had been working round the clock to secure the release of the abducted persons, and also to arrest the perpetrators of the offence.

She said that investigations were ongoing on the matter and cautioned reporters from publishing reports that could jeopardise police investigations.

The kidnap of the FRSC officers made it the third case in the state in the year.

In March, an Ibadan-based lawyer was kidnapped along the same axis while the second incident involved a lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, along the Ibadan-Ife Expressway.