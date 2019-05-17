Kano police intercept 303 cartons of tramadol

No fewer than 303 cartons of Tramadol tablets were intercepted by the Kano State Police command.The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Wakili, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Kano on Friday.

He said the interception was in continuation of the Command’s effort to rid the State of all forms of crimes, especially dealing in hard drugs and intoxicating substances.

Wakili said on May 17, based​ on tip-off, a raid was conducted at No. 157 Miller Road Bompai, Nasarawa local government area of the State, where a laboratory, Ugo Lab Manufacturing Company, is located.

He said that Chris Metuh, was arrested at the location, with 303 cartons of tramadol tablets.

NAN reports that four other suspected hard drugs dealers were arrested on the same day by operatives of the Command, for allegedly dealing in drugs.

Wakili gave names of suspects as Aliyu Khalid, Ibrahim Alasan, Mohammad Ahmad and Chukwu Felix.

He said the suspects were arrested with one rubber of ‘suck and die’, two cutlasses, a breaking implement and large quantities of hard drugs.

According to him, investigation is ongoing and the suspects would be charged to court.