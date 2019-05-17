Police kill 6 alleged kidnappers in Rivers

Police kill 6 alleged kidnappers in Rivers

Friday, May 17, 2019 7:25 pm


Rivers Police Commissioner, Belel

Rivers Police Command says it has killed six alleged kidnap suspects in shootouts with the police.

Mr Usman Belele, the State Police Commissioner, said this in Port Harcourt on Friday at a news conference.

The CP said his men had stormed their hideout at Eneka in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers.

He said on sighting the police,  the suspects allegedly opened fire and wounded two police officers.

Belel said when his officers returned fire, five gang members were “fatally wounded.”

According to him, they were taken to University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UTPH) but were confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

The CP also disclosed that one Ntuariuwa a.k.a “change the world”, a notorious kidnapper on police wanted list, was also “fatally” wounded and killed in a shootout with the police, bringing the number of killed alleged kidnappers to six.

In another development, the command also arrested 20 suspected criminals in connection with various offences.

According the commissioner, 12 of the suspects were arrested in connection with alleged cult activities, four for alleged kidnapping and another four for alleged robbery.

He said the command foiled two robbery attempts, recovered three AK47 assault rifles and five locally made pistols.

Others included three pump action guns, eight machetes, five magazines, 60 ammunition and 40 cartridges.

The CP said the feat was recorded in May, adding that the command would make Rivers uncomfortable for criminals.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    28 mins ago

    Four killed, 10 houses razed in Edo cult clash
    58 mins ago

    Kano police intercept 303 cartons of tramadol
    1 hour ago

    Fashola charges RCC to step up action on Onitsha/Enugu road rehabilitation
    2 hours ago

    A’Court upholds Omo-Agege’s re-election
    2 hours ago

    Police intercept 303 cartons of tramadol in Kano
    2 hours ago

    Kidnapped expatriate in A’Ibom regains freedom after 17 days
    2 hours ago

    Manchester City are innocent until proven otherwise, Guardiola says
    2 hours ago

    Huawei will use its own chips against U.S. ban — Company