Police nab 5 suspects over kidnapping, robbery in Niger

Niger Police Command has arrested five suspects over kidnapping, armed robbery and motor cycle theft in different part of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Muhammadu Abubakar, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Minna.

Abubakar said on May 4 acting on information from a Good Samaritan a team of policemen from SARS intercepted a stolen vehicle on Suleja-Lambata road.

“The hoodlums engaged police in a gun duel, where one of the hoodlums later identified as one Samuel of Morocco road, Suleja, was shot on the leg while others fled to nearby bush with bullets wounds.

“The exhibits recovered include Toyota Camry with registration No. ABC 314 KJ, ash in colour, and upon searching the vehicle a fresh human head inside a bag was recovered from the booth.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to have murdered the victim in cold blood and dumped other part of the body in Nasarawa State while he made away with his vehicle,’’ he said.

Abubakar said that the victim was later identified as Mohammed Saba of Tsaragi area Suleja.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect was a friend to the deceased and were seen together on same date in same vehicle.

“The suspect was rushed to hospital where he later died on admission and manhunt on other suspects continues,’’ he said.

According to him, in the same vein, on May 9, a team of policemen from New-Bussa Division combed hoodlums’ hideout at National Park Forest New-Bussa.

“During the operation, one kidnapped victim was rescued, one AK47 rifle, and two magazines with 40 rounds of life ammunitions were abandoned by the bandits who took their heels,’’ Abubakar said.

The spokesman said on May 11, one Aliyu Musa of Lafiyagi village, Katcha LGA reported at Kpakungu Division that on April 30 his proposed wife one Halima Ibrahhim of Rafin Daji village, Lapai LGA left home to an unknown destination.

“Only for anonymous caller to call him through the victim’s phone that she has been kidnapped and demanded N150,000.00 as ransom for her release of which he offered N65,000.00 as ransom,’’ he said.

Abubakar said a team of policemen from Kpakungu Division swung into action and arrested one Mohammed Yakubu of Maraya village, Katcha LGA and the victim was rescued unhurt.

The spokesman said that the suspect confessed to the crime and was charged to court.

“Similarly, on May 6, one Sarafa Jimoh of Tufa area of Gurara LGA reported at Gawu-Babangida Division that on the same date an anonymous person called and asked him to drop a sum of N300,000 or risk of being kidnaped”.

He said that a team of police detectives from Gawu-Babangida Division swung into action and arrested one Zaharadeen Isah of Tufa area, Gurara LGA in connection with the case.

Abubakar said that the suspect confessed to the crime and would soon be charged to court.

The spokesman said on April 25 a team of Policemen from Enagi Division while on patrol on Enagi-Bida road intercepted one Yahaya Isah and Salihu Mohammed of Chikangi and Emidochi village, Edati LGA respectively in possession of two new Bajaj Boxer motorcycles.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to have stolen one of the motorcycles from Lagos State while the other was snatched from Dokoza junction Bida,’’ he said.