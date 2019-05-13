Police nab 9 kidnap suspects, recover 2 AK47 rifles, 200 cows in Kaduna

Monday, May 13, 2019


Some of the arrested kidnap suspects

A combined team of police operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder on Sunday arrested nine  kidnap suspects and recovered of two  AK47 Rifles, four AK47 Magazines, 54 rounds of live ammunition, five dane guns and 200 stolen cows.

The kidnap suspects who include: Ayuba lawal, Saidu Bello, Abdullahi Bello, Adamu Lawal, and Umar Sani, all males and indigenes of Dan Musa LGA of Katsina State, were arrested at Kudaru Forest in Lere LGA of Kaduna State following credible intelligence and support from the locals in the community.

Other suspects, Muhammed Sani, Jibrin Shehu, Usman Sani, Musa Garba, all males, were similarly arrested at Akilbu forest around Chikwale in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State.

All the suspects have made useful statement to the Police on their involvement in a series of kidnap cases on the Abuja – Kaduna expressway.

