Police raise alarm over plan to disrupt May 29 inauguration in Adamawa

Sunday, May 26, 2019 11:21 pm


Fintiri: Adamawa Governor-elect

The Adamawa Police Command has raised alarm over an alleged plan to disrupt Wednesday’s inauguration of Alhaji Ahmadu Fintiri as the newly-elected governor of Adamawa.

The command,  in a statement by its spokesman, SP Othman Abubakar on Sunday, said the plan was being hatched by some miscreants.

He warned against the act, adding that thorough screening would be conducted on people before they would be allowed to enter the Ribadu Square, venue of the inauguration.

“The Adamawa State Police Command wishes to inform members of the public that intelligence received revealed that some unguided miscreants are planning to disturb the smooth inauguration of 29th May 2019 at the Ribadu Square.

“The command is, hereby, warning any person who  intends to disturb the process to desist from it or be dealt with accordingly.

“Members of the public are to be properly screened before being allowed into the venue,” Abubakar said.

He called for support and cooperation of the public for a hitch free inauguration.

