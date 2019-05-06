Police recover decomposed body of missing University of Jos student

Monday, May 6, 2019 3:01 pm


The Police Command in Plateau has recovered the decomposed body of Miss Mercy Naan, a 23-year-old 200 level student of the University of Jos.

Mr Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the command, in a statement on Monday in Jos, said that Naan, a student of marketing, was declared missing by her parents on May 3.

“The body was recovered on Sunday, May 5, after we received information of an unbearable odour from room 23 in Zion Hostel of the University.

“Yesterday, at about 3:30 p.m, our Angwan Rogo Division received a distress call from the the school’s security department, that on the same date, at about 3 p.m., some students raised an alarm over an unusual odour from room number 23, Zion Hostel, in Naraguta area of the school.

“Immediately we received the report, a combined team comprising of the Police, the University security and Medical personnel mobilised to the scene.

“On arrival, we forced the hostel door open and the motionless body of one Mercy Naan, a 23-year-old 200 level student of the Department of Marketing, was seen and recovered.

“She was confirmed dead by the medical doctor on duty at the University Clinic and her corpse has been deposited at the Anatomy Mortuary of the same University for autopsy,” he said.

The PPRO said that detectives had commenced investigation to unravel the mystery behind the incident, and called on members of the public with relevant information that would aid the investigation to promptly offer same

