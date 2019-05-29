Police reunite stolen child with parents after 7 years

The Police in Anambra said it had recovered and reunited a child identified as Mmerichukwu, who was stolen at the aged of seven in 2012 with its parents.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Public Relations Officer of the state’s Command, Mr Haruna Mohammed, said that the child was stolen from the biological mother, Mrs Jennifer Azubuike.

“On May 29, at about 06:30a.m., following intelligence report, Police detectives attached to the Command Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested one Ifeyinwa Ezename, 50, and Caroline Mbonu, 75.

“Suspects had in 2012 conspired with one David Nwachukwu, now in prison custody and stole one Mmerichukwu Okoli, male, seven years old from the biological mother, Azubuike Jennifer.

“Consequently, the stolen child was recovered and reunited with his parents,” Mohammed stated.

He added that another eight-year old child simply identified as Ifeoma was equally rescued from the suspects, who could not give satisfactory account of the child.

In another development, Mohammed said the command had arrested a one chance armed robbery suspect inside a commercial tricycle and recovered a fabricated revolver pistol and one life ammunition.

“On May 28, at about 10:22p.m., Police operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder in conjunction with Patrol team attached to Awada Division arrested One Stanley Ekegbobe, 31.

“Suspect was intercepted inside a Keke NAPEP during a Stop and Search at Ezeiweka road by NEPA junction, Onitsha.

“On sighting the Police, the suspect took to his heels but was overpowered and arrested,” he said.

Mohammed said all the suspects would be prosecuted in court after investigations are concluded in the cases.