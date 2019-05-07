Police speak on reports of Fulani gunmen attacking travellers on Osun highway

The Osun State Police Command has dispelled reports that a truckload of gunmen, suspected to be Hausa-Fulani had on May 5, attacked travellers on the Ife-Ilesha highway.

The spokesman of the command, DSP. Folashade Odoro, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Osogbo that such an incident never took place.

He described the report, trending on social media as fictitious and a figment of the imagination of those peddling it.

According to her, there has never been any incident of Hausa-Fulani attack in Osun.

“We don’t have anything like Fulani or Hausa-Fulani attacks in Osun State. Reporters should be mindful of what they report.”

Odoro, however, confirmed the release of Prof. Yinka Adegbehingbe, a lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile Ife, who was abducted on May 5.

She said that the teacher was released on May 6 but gave no further details on the release.

Adegbehingbe was reported to have been abducted by gunmen at Apomu community along the Ife-Ibadan highway on his way to Ile-Ife.

There has been a wave of abductions on highways in parts of the country in recent times.