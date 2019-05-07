Police speak on reports of Fulani gunmen attacking travellers on Osun highway

Police speak on reports of Fulani gunmen attacking travellers on Osun highway

Tuesday, May 7, 2019 2:06 pm


File: Nigerian Police officers

The Osun State Police Command has dispelled reports that a truckload of gunmen, suspected to be Hausa-Fulani had on May 5, attacked travellers on the Ife-Ilesha highway.

The spokesman of the command, DSP. Folashade Odoro, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Osogbo that such an incident never took place.

He described the report, trending on social media as fictitious and a figment of the imagination of those peddling it.

According to her, there has never been any incident of Hausa-Fulani attack in Osun.

“We don’t have anything like Fulani or Hausa-Fulani attacks in Osun State. Reporters should be mindful of what they report.”

Odoro, however, confirmed the release of Prof. Yinka Adegbehingbe, a lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile Ife, who was abducted on May 5.

She said that the teacher was released on May 6 but gave no further details on the release.

Adegbehingbe was reported to have been abducted by gunmen at Apomu community along the Ife-Ibadan highway on his way to Ile-Ife.

There has been a wave of abductions on highways in parts of the country in recent times.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    56 mins ago

    Liverpool prepared me for elite level, says Barcelona’s Suarez
    1 hour ago

    Nigeria’s silos remain moribund – NAN Survey
    1 hour ago

    NNPC Assures Host Communities Its Gas Marketing Subsidiary, NGMC, Remains in Warri
    1 hour ago

    Wildfire kills 54 people in South Sudan
    2 hours ago

    MTN Nigeria successfully registers shares with SEC
    2 hours ago

    Snakebites kill tens of thousands each year – WHO seeks to halve that
    2 hours ago

    Court orders woman to pay back N500 bride price
    2 hours ago

    ‘We’re sorry!’ says ‘Game of Thrones,’ as Starbucks makes a cameo