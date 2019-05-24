President Buhari restates commitment to economy, security

Buhari, represented by the Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (Rtd), gave the assurance at a Public Lecture and Juma’at Special Prayers held at the National Mosque.

The event was organised to usher-in the transition from the first tenure to the second tenure of Buhari by the Presidential Inauguration Committee.

The President said that the challenges of insecurity were multi dimensional, adding that the most immediate challenge in 2015 was a threat of Boko Haram which had occupied 17 local government areas in the North East.

“We all have reasons to thank Allah today that insurgence have been chased out of the 17 local governments areas and their activities have been curtailed effectively.

“As we are preparing for second term, we must not lose sight of our focus areas, that is tackling the challenges of insecurity, revitalising the economy and fighting corruption,” he said.

Buhari said that kidnappings and banditry would be tackled decisively, adding that the Inspector-General of Police and other security agencies had been directed to ensure that those responsible were dealt with.

“This government also takes cognisance of the fact that security is all encompassing and requires attention.

“It is for this reason that we focus on providing safety net for the poor among us, investing in infrastructure such as road, railway, power, airport, dams, creating jobs and boosting agriculture and improving education,” the president said.

Buhari said leadership was a trust that must be transparent and accountable, stressing the need for government at all levels to be concerned and keep the leadership trust and govern responsibly.

The president said that it was incumbent for all community leaders and their citizens to engender peace, adding that Nigeria should expose those engaged in criminal activities in the community.

“For those of us Muslims, remember that Zakat is compulsory and it is not just a social safety net for the poor but it is designed to provide security to the society through the redistribution of wealth aimed at reducing inequality,” he said.

According to him, corruption is a major source of insecurity and inequality in the society.

“This is why we must fight it until we wipe it out of our system. Like tackling insecurity we shall continue to fight corruption as we move to the next level,” he said.

A special Jumma’at prayer for the successful transition and continuity of the Buhari administration was led by Prof. Shehu Galadanci of the National Mosque. (NAN